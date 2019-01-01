Maradona opens up on Dorados exit

The Napoli legend has left his role as coach of the Mexican club so he can prepare for multiple operations

Diego Maradona has bid an emotional farewell to Dorados after he called time on his spell at the Mexican second division club to focus on his health.

Dorados confirmed on Thursday that the icon would step down from his role as coach as he prepares to undergo shoulder and knee surgery.

The former Argentina boss was appointed in September 2018, and led Dorados to the final of the both the Apertura and Clausura, but lost on both occasions to Atletico San Luis, therefore missing out on promotion to Liga MX.

And, taking to his official Instagram account, the 58-year-old has thanked Dorados and their fans, as well as clarifying the reasons for his departure.

"I wanted to make it clear that my departure from Dorados has to do with my health," Maradona posted on Friday.

"Unfortunately I have to step aside and leave the club, where they made me feel at home. I thank all those who are part [of the club], from President Antonio Nunez, to the fans, who always accompanied us.

"To my technical team, and to all my players, who reached two consecutive finals for promotion. But today I have to think about myself, and my health.

"The doctors ask me to stop, because the years go by and every time it hurts more. I have to do two operations that I have been postponing for a long time.

"None are risky, but it takes time and rest to be able to do them, and I believe that this is the moment. I thank all those who always think of me. I trust that we have left the club on a high, and tell Dorados and the people that we are united forever."