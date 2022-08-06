WATCH: 'Are you crazy?!' - Man Utd legend Ferdinand refuses to sign young Liverpool fan's shirt

- Ferdinand meets fans at Craven Cottage
- Man Utd legend is asked to sign Liverpool shirt
- Child's request is completely shut down
WHAT HAPPENED? A young supporter asked Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand to autograph his Liverpool shirt ahead of the Reds' Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday. "Are you crazy?!" was the swift response. Ouch!
My guy wants me to sign a Liverpool shirt 🤯😱😂— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 6, 2022
It’s good to be back!! pic.twitter.com/1yynYC11lR
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United may not be the force of old currently but, as Ferdinand demonstrates, the rivalry between the two clubs remains as strong as ever.
Fans don't have too long to wait until United and Liverpool renew hostilities once again, either. The two teams are scheduled to meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League on August 22.