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Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has found himself at the centre of a storm in Germany following reports regarding his sudden separation from his wife, Anika Bissel. The veteran goalkeeper is currently sidelined with a foot injury, but his personal life has taken centre stage as high-profile figures within the Bayern circle begin to take sides.

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Backlash from the Bayern family

The veteran shot-stopper is currently recovering from a partial tendon tear in his right foot, an injury sustained against Mainz earlier this month that has ruled him out for the remainder of the calendar year.

The controversy has now reached the Allianz Arena dressing room, albeit through the social media activity of players' partners. Lina Kimmich and Ines-Sarah Laimer, the wives of Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer respectively, have publicly signaled their stance by liking an Instagram video from relationship expert Ruth Marquardt.

The video criticised the circumstances of the split, particularly the timing following the birth of a child. Even Neuer’s former girlfriend, Nina Weiss, was spotted liking the post, suggesting a unified front of disapproval among those close to the club's inner circle. This public display of support for Anika has created an undeniably tense atmosphere surrounding the club captain's personal conduct.

Matthaus questions Neuer's timing

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has not held back in his assessment of the situation, speaking openly on his "Lothar Takes Off" show. The former World Cup winner acknowledged that while personal matters are private, the public nature of the fallout is damaging to the goalkeeper's standing.

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"The timing is particularly malvenu. It’s a regrettable situation for Manuel, but everyone must handle it in private as they see fit. But it is clear that what has happened in recent weeks is not good for Manuel’s reputation. He made this decision, but I think it was not the best time," Matthaus explained.

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Matthaus further commented on the social media reactions from the wives of Neuer's teammates, suggesting their empathy for Anika is understandable given the optics of the separation. He noted that the support from Lina Kimmich and Ines-Sarah Laimer is a natural response to a situation that is "far from advantageous" for the mother of Neuer's children.

While the club officially sanctioned Neuer's trip to Brazil for rest and recovery, the revelation that his relationship with the young physiotherapist may have begun months before the trip has only added fuel to the fire. The goalkeeper now faces a difficult return to the public eye once his physical recovery is complete.

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Anika Neuer breaks her silence

While the Bayern Munich star has remained silent on the matter since returning to the club's headquarters for treatment, Anika has used social media to express her heartbreak. The handball player reportedly shared and then deleted several pointed videos on TikTok that addressed the pain of betrayal.

One post featured a quote stating, "Cheating on a pregnant woman is a whole different level of evil," a sentiment that was quickly captured by fans on social media platforms like X. Another video showed a young child with a caption declaring that a mother would never forgive a partner for choosing another person over their own family.

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These raw emotional outpourings have resonated with the public, further complicating Neuer's attempts to keep the matter private. Online observers have been quick to track her reposts, which paint a picture of a woman deeply hurt by the sudden end of her marriage.