Mane overtakes Diouf on Senegal’s list of greatest goalscorers

The Liverpool star converted a first-half penalty as the Lions of Teranga defeated the Copper Bullets in Saturday’s international friendly

Sadio Mane has edged ahead of El Hadji Diouf on Senegal’s all-time top goalscorer list, with the Liverpool star having taken his international tally to 22 goals.

The 29-year-old got a goal and an assist as the Lions of Teranga silenced Zambia 3-1 in Saturday’s international friendly.

Mane opened the scoring in the 21st minute from the penalty mark after he was brought down by Paul Katema in the box.

He stepped up to take the ensuing kick and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Lameck Siame.

It is his 22nd goal for the West Africans, putting him above legendary Diouf into fifth place.

That mark saw him equal Mamadou Diallo’s tally for the two-time Africa Cup of Nations runners-up as they are joint-third.

During his time in the national team between 1994–2000, Diallo – who represented Kawkab Marrakech, St. Gallen and Tampa Bay Mutiny scored 22 times for Senegal.

Ex-Strasbourg and Olympique Marseille striker Mamadou Niang is second on the goal chart, while Wigan Athletic icon Henri Camara occupies top spot on 31.

Mane will hope to continue closing the gap on those Senegalese heroes against Cape Verde on Tuesday, with his latest effort seeing him extend his international scoring run to three.

Krepin Diatta doubled the advantage for Aliou Cisse’s men in the 31st minute after he was set up by Watford goal machine Ismaila Sarr.

In the goal-laden first-half, Sarr registered his name on the scorer’s sheet after he was set up by 2019 African Player of the Year Mane.

Notwithstanding, Dominic Chanda reduced the deficit for Milutin Sredojevic’s side in the 54th minute thanks to an assist from Edward Chilufya.

Article continues below

While the Liverpool star was in action from start to finish, Sarr was substituted for AS Monaco midfielder Fode Ballo-Toure will 11 minutes left on the clock.

For goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who helped Chelsea beat Manchester City to claim the Champions League title in Portugal, he was not listed against the Copper Bullets as coach Cisse preferred Rennes’ Alfred Gomis in goal.



On the other hand, Patson Daka was not dressed by Zambia as Moses Phiri and Rodgers Kola led their attack.

Unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, Senegal would be hoping this form continues in August and September when they take on Togo and Congo, respectively, in their 2022 World Cup qualifying encounters.