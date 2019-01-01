Mane makes Premier League history while reaching Anfield half-century for Liverpool

The in-form Senegalese forward took in a 50th top-flight home game for the Reds against Newcastle and is yet to suffer a defeat on home soil

Sadio Mane has become the first player in Premier League history to go unbeaten through 50 home games for one club.

The Senegalese forward linked up with the Reds in the summer of 2016.

He avoided defeat on his last visit to Anfield with and has been able to maintain that record throughout a remarkable run.

Since moving to Merseyside, Mane has not suffered a single league setback on home soil.

He has now reached a half-century of home outings for , with that mark hit in a meeting with Newcastle on Saturday.

It proved to be another memorable outing for Mane against the Magpies.

Having claimed a share of the Premier League Golden Boot last season, the 27-year-old has burst out of the blocks this term.

He has registered six goals in as many appearances in 2019-20, with four of those strikes coming in the English top-flight.

His efforts have helped to keep Liverpool faultless while stretching his own personal unblemished record.

Sadio Mane becomes the first player in @premierleague history to play 50 home games for one club without defeat 🔥



5️⃣0️⃣ #PL games

4️⃣1️⃣ Wins

9️⃣ Draws pic.twitter.com/eD2WpuIMXF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2019

Mane bagged a brace against Newcastle, with Liverpool recovering from falling behind early on to claim a convincing 3-1 win.

Jurgen Klopp needed inspiration from somewhere and found it from a familiar source.

Mane turned a clash with the Magpies on its head before half-time, as he netted a well-taken double.

When he finds the target on home soil, then whoever he is representing do not lose.

34 - Sadio Mané has never lost a Premier League home game in which he's found the net, winning 32 and drawing two of his previous 34 games when doing so. Unblemished. pic.twitter.com/PwKObTnJs2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

Mane and Liverpool will not be back at Anfield any time soon, with their fixture list about to take them out on the road.

The Reds are set to open the defence of their crown at on Tuesday, before then travelling to in the Premier League next weekend.

Article continues below

Klopp’s men are then due at MK Dons in the third round of the and Bramall Lane to face in the league.

It will be October 2 before they step out in front of their own supporters again, when taking in a European clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Mane will then get the chance to make it 51 top-flight home games unbeaten for the Reds when they play host to Leicester before heading into the next international break.