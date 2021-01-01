Mane: Liverpool star extends fine away record vs Leeds United

The Senegal ace found the net against the Peacock to continue his impressive away form away from Anfield

Sadio Mane’s notable influence away from Anfield continued during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday night.

In the cagey Premier League encounter at Elland Road, the Senegal international put Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead in the 31st minute thanks to an assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Diogo Jota picked out Alexander-Arnold with a great crossfield pass over to the right. Instead of taking a touch for himself with Illan Meslier rushing out to meet him, he squared it to Mane who tapped home into the empty net.

In the process, the African ended his 10-game goal drought in the English elite division this season.

75% - Six of Sadio Mané's eight Premier League goals this season have come away from home, with tonight's strike his first goal in 10 league games for Liverpool. Satisfaction. #LEELIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 19, 2021

More importantly, 75% of his Premier League goals in the 2020-21 campaign have come away from home. Overall, the 29-year-old has scored eight times in 29 topflight outings.

After playing for 71 minutes, he was substituted for Egypt international Mohamed Salah.

While it looked like Klopp’s team would be heading home with all three points at stake, the hosts levelled matters in the 87th minute courtesy of Diego Llorente’s header.

Jack Harrison bent in a great inswinging corner from the right, and the Spain international got between Ozan Kabak and Roberto Firmino to head past goalkeeper Allison Becker from six yards.

In his post-match assessment, captain James Milner disclosed that fatigued cost his team against the Peacocks in the last 45 minutes.

“First half was very good, second half we looked very tired. When you’re in that situation you need to push up and you need to keep the ball better than we did, so that was disappointing,” he told Sky Sports per Liverpool website.

“Probably the Madrid game took a lot out of us as well… first half was good but to beat a team like Leeds you’re going to have to put in a good 95 minutes and we didn’t do that.”

Following this result, Liverpool remain sixth in the log after accruing 53 points from 32 games. For Marcelo Bielsa's side, they occupy the tenth position with 46 points from the same number of outings.

The Reds welcome Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United in their next outing on April 24.