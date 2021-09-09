Mane beats Salah to Liverpool award with Burnley finish

The Senegal international opened his goal account for the season by sealing the Reds' 2-0 win at Anfield last month

Sadio Mane saw off competition from Mohamed Salah to win Liverpool’s Goal of the Month award for August.

Mane finished off a fine team move, courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s assist, to double the Reds’ lead in their 2-0 victory over Burnley on August 21.

The 69th-minute strike was Mane's maiden goal of the season and it was also his 50th league goal for Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield.

Salah's curling strike against Norwich City followed in second spot while Kaide Gordon's long-range shot for Liverpool U23s against Everton came third.

Roberto Firmino's goal against Norwich was fourth and Diogo Jota's opener against Burnley took fifth spot.

Liverpool are on an unbeaten run in the Premier League having won two and drawn one of their three opening matches. Klopp's men will aim to stretch their fine run when they visit Leeds United on Sunday.

Salah, Mane and Naby Keita are back in Liverpool after going on international assignments with their countries for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

After missing Egypt’s 1-0 win over Angola due to coronavirus travel restrictions by the Premier League, Salah joined the Pharaohs in Franceville where they battled to a 1-1 draw against Gabon.

Mane, meanwhile, enjoyed a fine outing with Senegal by scoring a goal in each of their games. He opened the scoring in the Teranga Lions' 2-0 home win over Togo before wrapping up their 3-1 victory in Congo with a penalty.

Keita, on his part, helped Guinea settle for a 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau before a military coup forced their home match against Morocco to be postponed indefinitely on Sunday.

The violence got the Reds worried but he arrived in England on Wednesday on a private plane.

“Naby is fine. Yesterday he was not here [at the AXA Training Centre] but he was in Liverpool again," German coach Klopp told the club's website.

"I will have a chat with him today, but from what I know from all the calls and talks we had, he’s fine.”