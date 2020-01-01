Manchester United vs Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV in UK, live stream, kick-off time

Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford as the Red Devils welcome Spurs in an English top-flight showdown

and lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday in a game that could well have implications in the race to secure qualification later in the campaign.

Both have high hopes of finishing in the top four this season, but they will have to work hard for it - and games such as these can prove pivotal in that pursuit.

United suffered a surprise defeat in their opening league match of the season, but bounced back with a victory against , albeit one that required a penalty goal after the full-time whistle was blown.

Spurs have endured a similarly inconsistent start to the season, having lost, won and drawn in their opening three league games, though the north London side can at least point to qualification exploits as a mitigating factor.

Man Utd vs Tottenham live streaming in UK

Game Manchester United vs Tottenham Date Sunday October 4 Kick-off time 4:30pm BST Live stream NOW TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), Manchester United versus Tottenham will be available to stream live online using NOW TV.

Fans will be able to watch the game by signing up for a NOW TV Day Pass - which gives access to all Sky Sports channels for 24 hours at a price of £9.99. NOW TV is also offering for a special offer of £25 per month for 12 months - a saving of over 25 per cent - for a limited time.

You can sign up for a NOW TV Day Pass here.

Man Utd vs Tottenham on UK TV

Manchester United's showdown with Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

The match will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Man Utd team news & injuries

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Henderson, Romero, Grant Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Shaw, Maguire, Smalling, Rojo, Dalot, Fosu-Mensah, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi Midfielders Pogba, Van de Beek, B. Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, Fred, James, Matic, McTominay Forwards Rashford, Martial, Greenwood, Ighalo

Phil Jones, who last featured for the club in January, remains sidelined with an injury, while Axel Tuanzebe is also unlikely to feature, though he is expected to resume full training after the international break.

The Red Devils have no suspensions to worry about. There have been some suggestions that Daniel James could be on his way out of Old Trafford, but he remains part of the squad.

Possible Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Rashford, Martial.

Tottenham team news & injuries

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga Defenders Doherty, Reguilon, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Tanganga, Davies, Carter-Vickers, Cirkin Midfielders Hojbjerg, Winks, Lamela, Dier, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Alli, Lucas Moura, Ndombele, G. Fernandes, White Forwards Son, Bale, Kane, Bergwijn, Clarke

There is plenty of intrigue around Tottenham following their capture of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan from , but the winger will play no part in the game against United as he nurses an aggravated injury. It is understood that he is likely to be eased into first-team action after the upcoming international break.

Japhet Tanganga is another player who is sidelined, but new signing Sergio Reguilon is fit and will be pushing for his first Premier League appearance since joining from Real Madrid.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Davies, Dier, Sanchez, Doherty; Winks, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Son, Lucas Moura, Kane.

