Manchester United vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After three Premier League outings without a win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils are expected to show an improvement against in-form opponents

host Leicester at Old Trafford aiming to reassert some of their old dominance after a mediocre start to the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led his young team to just one victory in their opening four Premier League outings, finishing up before the first international break with a 1-1 draw away to 10-man .

Meanwhile, Leicester have fared rather better, earning eight points in what has been an undefeated start to the season for Brendan Rodgers and his Foxes.

Game Manchester United vs Leicester Date Saturday , September 14 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch on television or via a stream.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero, J.Pereira Defenders Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Young, Maguire Midfielders Mata, Lingard, A. Pereira, Fred, Matic, McTominay, James, Gomes, Garner, Chong Forwards Rashford, Greenwood

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were ruled out on Friday, joining long-term absentees Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on the sidelines. A thigh injury means Luke Shaw is missing, while Diogo Dalot has hip trouble.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is struggling with a back complaint, while illness threatens to prevent Jesse Lingard from taking part

Possible Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Matic, McTominay, Pereira; Mata, James, Rashford

Position squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward Defenders Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Justin, Morgan, Benkovic, Amartey, Fuchs Midfielders Ndidi, Tielemans, Choudhury, Praet, Barnes, Albrighton, Gray, James, Mendy, Ghezzal Forwards Perez, Vardy, Maddison, Iheanacho, Diabate

Matty James is a long-term absentee while there are doubts over Wes Morgan, who has back trouble.

Brendan Rodgers has little reason to change what has been a winning team.

Possible Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Albrighton, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are19/20 favourites at bet365. Leicester can be backed at 3/1, while the draw is on offer at 5/2,

Match Preview

Manchester United go chasing their second Premier League victory of the season on Saturday when they host in-form Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kicked the season off with a fine home win over but have since managed to take just a couple of points from fixtures against , and Southampton – a run that they would have expected significantly more from.

The Norwegian may have a young squad, but more is expected from English football’s most decorated Premier League outfit.

Approaching the weekend’s fixture, Solskjaer’s side have been hit with a fresh dose of injury problems that heightens the sense of unease ahead of a tricky encounter.

“The treatment room has been busy and still is so we don't really know who's going to be available,” the coach lamented, having seen Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial ruled out, with doubts ongoing over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard.

“You've got players who can come in with loads of experience – Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Ashley Young who didn't start the first game and have got to step up. The average age might go up.”

Some additional experience might be no bad thing in a side that has lost its way in recent weeks, yet one young man who has consistently excelled has been Daniel James, who arrived from Swansea in the summer.

“He’s got that X-factor with his pace in and around the box, so he’ll always create chances,” the manager enthused. “He’s been practising left foot, right foot, crossing and finishing, so he’ll score more goals too.”

Aiming to quell the young Welshman are a Leicester side undefeated in their opening four matches and being talked about as potential top-six material already.

“They will always have quality, maybe some of the results that they’ve had says otherwise. It’s still a difficult place and you have to go and earn your right to win there,” Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers warned.

Leicester have failed to win a league match at Old Trafford in 21 years. If they were to change that at the weekend, it would be a warning shot to their league rivals, while they would also increase the pressure on the hosts to turn their fortunes around.