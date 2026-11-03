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Manchester United vs AS Roma: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Manchester United and AS Roma kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Manchester United vs AS Roma live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Manchester United and AS Roma live.

Manchester United and AS Roma: Recent form

Manchester United head into this match without a win in their last five competitive games, drawing one and losing four. The Red Devils conceded twelve goals in that run and scored only three. They most recently lost 2-0 at Chelsea, after a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth. Their Champions League results have been no better: a 4-1 defeat at Como and a 2-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid.

By contrast, AS Roma have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding only eight. Roma most recently won 5-2 at Udinese, following a 4-2 win against Cagliari. They also have a 4-0 Champions League win against Slovan Bratislava to their name.

Manchester United vs AS Roma: Line-ups

Manchester United vs AS Roma: Form

Manchester United vs AS Roma: Head-to-head record

Manchester United vs AS Roma: The tables