Manchester United hand loan signing Igahlo the no.25 shirt at Old Trafford

The Nigeria international has been given his squad number after completing a surprise deadline day move to Old Trafford

Odion Ighalo has been given the number 25 shirt at following his January loan move from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

The club have confirmed on their official website that the Nigerian striker will wear the jersey that has been vacant since Antonio left Old Trafford last summer.

Ighalo joined United on a sixth-month loan deal last Friday, with no option to buy included in the final agreement.

He will be expected to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side qualify for next season's , while also making a contribution in the and .

The Red Devils were determined to bring in an extra centre-forward in the winter market after seeing Marcus Rashford sidelined for three months with a back injury.

More to follow.