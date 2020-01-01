Manchester United hand loan signing Igahlo the no.25 shirt at Old Trafford
Odion Ighalo has been given the number 25 shirt at Manchester United following his January loan move from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.
The club have confirmed on their official website that the Nigerian striker will wear the jersey that has been vacant since Antonio Valencia left Old Trafford last summer.
Ighalo joined United on a sixth-month loan deal last Friday, with no option to buy included in the final agreement.
He will be expected to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side qualify for next season's Champions League, while also making a contribution in the Europa League and FA Cup.
The Red Devils were determined to bring in an extra centre-forward in the winter market after seeing Marcus Rashford sidelined for three months with a back injury.
