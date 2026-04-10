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Alice Kopp

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Manchester United: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

Manchester United

Where can you watch Manchester United’s Premier League and domestic cup matches live? Find out here!

Manchester United is the kind of club where even a routine league fixture can feel like a major event—Old Trafford, the floodlights, and suddenly everyone is talking about it. To follow the campaign from start to finish, though, you need to navigate the broadcasting-rights jungle. Coverage depends on the competition, so this quick guide is essential reading.

Here’s every broadcast detail you need: who’s showing the Red Devils live on TV or via livestream.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and via livestream

In Germany, Sky holds the Premier League rights: every match airs live, either as a single game or in a multi-match broadcast, depending on the matchday schedule. Manchester United fixtures are covered in full. For viewers who prefer streaming, Sky Go and WOW provide the matches online.

logo Sign up now to watch the Premier League, DFB-Pokal and much more for just €24.99 per month.

Since the 2025/26 season, Sky’s England package has also covered the Carabao Cup, so any Manchester United League Cup fixture streams live on the same platform, eliminating the need to switch providers.

For the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN holds the exclusive rights in Germany, so any Manchester United matches in those competitions will stream live on that platform.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
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Leeds crest
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logo Choose the appropriate DAZN package to watch the FA Cup, Community Shield and more live.

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United: all broadcast details at a glance: SPOX Live Ticker

SPOX will also be covering selected United matches via live ticker. If you don’t want to miss any key moments, simply pop by. We’ll be listing our tickers here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United broadcast information at a glance: Club profile

Founded in 18781878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearancesRyan Giggs (963 competitive appearances)
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