Manchester United defender Bailly honoured to make African Team of the Year

The Cote d'Ivoire international was picked as one of the African stars in 2018

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly feels honoured to be selected in Caf African Team of the Year at Tuesday’s award ceremony in Dakar, Senegal.

The 24-year-old made the list along with compatriot and Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier despite his struggles with the Red Devils last year.

The former Villarreal player only made 13 Premier League appearances for the Old Trafford outfit last season and has been limited to eight league games this term .

In his first appearance under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, he was shown a straight red for his rash tackle on Bournemouth forward Ryan Fraser which drew criticism from the Norwegian tactician.

However, Bailly has taken to the social media to applaud his inclusion in the star-studded list which included the 2018 African Footballer of the Year winner Mohamed Salah.

“It is an honour to be selected in the 2018 African Team of the Year,” Bailly tweeted.

“Very happy to be one of the two Ivorians in the XI alongside my dear friend Serge Aurier.”

It is an honour to be selected in the 2018 African Team of the Year. Very happy to be one of the two Ivorians in the XI alongside my dear friend @Serge_Aurier. 🇨🇮

Feeling blessed for this award. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zS1xtO9lgn Article continues below — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) January 9, 2019

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next league game on Sunday and Bailly who is still serving his match ban will not be involved.