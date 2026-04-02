Manchester United are pulling out all the stops and going all out for a big name from Arsenal

Manchester United are interested in Arsenal defender Miles Lewis-Skelly, according to Sky Sports. The Red Devils see him as the ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

England’s current number three currently has two genuine left-backs: Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The latter is set to leave Manchester permanently this summer.





The club therefore wants to bring in a new competitor for Shaw. Their attention has turned to Lewis-Skelly, who has found himself sidelined at Arsenal.

The defender, who is just 19 years old, came through the Gunners’ entire youth academy and has even made his debut for the England national team.

In 2025, he was rewarded by Arsenal with a long-term contract running until mid-2030, but he has struggled this season. Mikel Arteta often prefers Riccardo Calafiori.

Lewis-Skelly played his last match for the North London side on 15 February. On that occasion, he played the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic (a 4-0 win).



