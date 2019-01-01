Manchester City v Atalanta: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Man City v Atalanta for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

will be looking to make it three wins from three in Europe when they welcome to the Etihad Stadium in matchday 3 clash on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s team are three points clear at the top of Group C, having eased past and without conceding a goal.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

2:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am Click Here N/A

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes Defenders Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy Midfielders Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan Forwards Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Nicolas Otamendi and Kyle Walker will face late fitness tests after missing Saturday’s 2-0 win over , while Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte remain sidelined.

Atalanta possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini Defenders Rafael Tolói, José Luis Palomino, Andrea Masiello Midfielders Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Mario Pašalić, Robin Gosens Forwards Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel, Papu Gómez

Duvan Zapata will miss out after sustaining an abductor strain while playing for during the international break.