Manchester City v Atalanta: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Man City v Atalanta for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

Manchester City will be looking to make it three wins from three in Europe when they welcome Atalanta to the Etihad Stadium in Champions League matchday 3 clash on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s team are three points clear at the top of Group C, having eased past Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb without conceding a goal.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and Thailand

Start Time Free Live Stream

TV Channel
 
2:00am Click Here

N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages.

 

2) Philippines

Start Time Free Live Stream

TV Channel
 
3:00am Click Here

N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages.

 

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream

TV Channel
 
3:00am N/A

beIN Sports

 

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream

TV Channel
 
3:00am N/A

ELTA

 

Squad, lineup and team news

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Position Players
Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes
Defenders Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy
Midfielders Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan
Forwards Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Nicolas Otamendi and Kyle Walker will face late fitness tests after missing Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte remain sidelined.

 

Atalanta possible starting lineup:

Position Players
Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini
Defenders Rafael Tolói, José Luis Palomino, Andrea Masiello
Midfielders Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Mario Pašalić, Robin Gosens
Forwards Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel, Papu Gómez

Duvan Zapata will miss out after sustaining an abductor strain while playing for Colombia during the international break.

