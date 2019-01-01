Manchester City v Atalanta: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more
Manchester City will be looking to make it three wins from three in Europe when they welcome Atalanta to the Etihad Stadium in Champions League matchday 3 clash on Wednesday.
Pep Guardiola’s team are three points clear at the top of Group C, having eased past Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb without conceding a goal.
TV channel, live stream and start time
1) Laos, Cambodia and Thailand
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|2:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages.
2) Philippines
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|3:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages.
3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|3:00am
|N/A
|
beIN Sports
4) Taiwan
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|3:00am
|N/A
|
ELTA
Squad, lineup and team news
Manchester City possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Ederson Moraes
|Defenders
|Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy
|Midfielders
|Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan
|Forwards
|Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling
Nicolas Otamendi and Kyle Walker will face late fitness tests after missing Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte remain sidelined.
Atalanta possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Pierluigi Gollini
|Defenders
|Rafael Tolói, José Luis Palomino, Andrea Masiello
|Midfielders
|Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Mario Pašalić, Robin Gosens
|Forwards
|Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel, Papu Gómez
Duvan Zapata will miss out after sustaining an abductor strain while playing for Colombia during the international break.