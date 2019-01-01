Manchester City star Mahrez opts out of Algeria's Afcon qualifier against Botswana

The 28-year-old forward will miss the Desert Foxes' game on Monday after playing a key role in their thrashing of Zambia

star Riyad Mahrez has pulled out of 's trip to Botswana due to family reasons.

The Desert Foxes are scheduled to play the Southern Africa nation in their second Group H qualifying game for the 2021 .

Following their 5-0 home win over Zambia, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi gave the reason for Mahrez's exclusion from their travelling squad to Gaborone.

"He's not travelling with us for family reasons," Belmadi was quoted as saying by Reuters.

On Thursday, the Man City winger assisted Baghdad Bounedjah in sealing Algeria's emphatic win against the Chipolopolo in Blida.