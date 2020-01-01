Man Utd's McTominay makes history with early double strike against Leeds

The Scotland international put the Red Devils in control in their first Premier League meeting against the Whites in 16 years

midfielder Scott McTominay wrote his name in the history books by becoming the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the first three minutes of a match against on Sunday.

The international put United in front with a low 20-yard strike after just 69 seconds, the Red Devils’ fastest top-flight goal against Leeds.

McTominay repeated the trick a minute later. Anthony Martial’s pass found the onrushing midfielder, who took a neat first touch to get the ball out of his feet before firing past Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

They were the type of goals more befitting of an accomplished attacking midfielder, rather than someone more known for his defensive capabilities.

McTominay had scored just six goals in his previous 68 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, with his last strike coming late on in the Manchester derby back in early March.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side went further ahead when a thunderous strike from Bruno Fernandes put the home side 3-0 up after just 20 minutes. That was the earliest Manchester United have scored three goals in a Premier League game since August 2006 against .

Things got even better for Manchester United when defender Victor Lindelof slammed home their fourth goal from close range after Martial had flicked on Luke Shaw’s near-post corner, the first time Leeds have conceded four first-half goals in the Premier League.

Leeds hit back before the break through Liam Cooper’s header, but Man Utd would get two more goals midway through the second half through Fernandes and Dan James.

The international has now been involved in 29 goals in just 27 Premier League appearances after he joined the Red Devils from CP in January.

For James, meanwhile, it was his first Premier League goal in 33 appearances since his last such strike against in August 2019.

United would go on to win the match 6-2, moving up to third in the Premier League table while still having a game in hand on the rest of the top six.

The emphatic win will help answer the critics who have questioned Solskjaer’s position in recent weeks, particularly after the club were knocked out of the .