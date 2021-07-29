Man Utd urged to keep 'world-class' Pogba as Blackmore questions PSG transfer talk

The former Red Devils defender would like to see a World Cup winner remain at Old Trafford, with Donny van de Beek not ready to step up

Manchester United need to be keeping "world-class" Paul Pogba, says Clayton Blackmore, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told "there aren't many better midfielders in the world".

A World Cup winner at Old Trafford continues to see a summer move mooted, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be keen on returning the France international to his homeland.

Pogba has entered the final year of his current contract, which is keeping the rumour mill ticking over, but Blackmore believes the 28-year-old should be retained by an ambitious outfit.

What has been said?

The former United defender has, speaking in association with BonusFinder, told Goal: "If I was the manager then I'd be looking to try and keep him because he's a world-class player.

"He's not everyone's cup of tea, but for me he makes things happen when he's on the pitch.

"I don't think the press he gets helps. They've reported that PSG want him which I don't think is true and if I was Ole [Gunnar Solskjer], I would be wanting to keep him for as long as possible because there aren't many better midfielders in the world."

Who could step up if Pogba goes?

If United are backed into a corner with Pogba, as they will be reluctant to lose him as a free agent in 2022, then someone else will need to step up.

Solskjaer has plenty of creative playmakers at his disposal, including Netherlands international Donny van de Beek.

The 24-year-old is clearly talented but, having struggled for game time last season, Blackmore is not convinced that he is ready to become a talismanic presence.

He added: "I like Donny Van de Beek but he's not as good as Paul Pogba.

"I don't think he makes as big an impact on the game as Pogba does, maybe he would if given a chance.

"There are players in that area where Ole needs to find a balance, Van de Beek is a hard-working player, but he hasn't had that run of four or five games to prove himself.

"You need that as a player to feel a part of the team and it'll give him confidence if he gets that run of games."

