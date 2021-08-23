Man Utd urged to bid for Kane 'now' as Neville doubts Varane & Sancho signings can secure Premier League title

The ex-Old Trafford favourite says that his former club must recruit the Tottenham attacker to stand a chance, with their new recruits not enough

Manchester United have been urged to bid for Harry Kane this summer by former stalwart Gary Neville, who believes that the arrival of both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will not be enough to win the Red Devils the Premier League title this season.

England star Sancho and World Cup winner Varane are the headline arrivals at Old Trafford this term as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to end a four-year-plus barren spell at the Theatre of Dreams.

But with the arrival of Jack Grealish at Manchester City and Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, Neville does not feel that United have done enough to topple the two in the title race this term, instead insisting that they need the Tottenham forward to bolster their hopes.

What has been said?

"I still think they'll be short," the ex-defender stated on Sky Sports, ahead of Leicester and West Ham's Premier League encounter on Monday. "Chelsea have strengthened with Lukaku, Man City [have gone] in for Grealish and if they get Kane, there's a massive problem for Man Utd.

"I don't know why Man Utd aren't going that extra step this transfer window. They've always gone after the best English player in the Premier League historically. Why aren't they going in for Harry Kane?

"If Harry Kane entered Man Utd you get to 94, 95 points, [and] they still have to replace Cavani and Martial. Why not get the man now? I don't know if they can win the league with Sancho and Varane."

Neville mulls Solskjaer crunch time

The ex-defender also gave backing to his former team-mate currently in charge at the Theatre of Dreams, but admitted that beyond the next year-and-a-half, a failure to win silverware should likely spell the end of his tenure.

"There's a massive expectation to be winning trophies, to be number one. They have to challenge for the title. The manager has to improve things quickly.

"The Europa League final was a bad one, that is going to hang a little bit if something doesn't go right this season. Ole deserves another 12 to 18 months,

"They've taken it back to their roots, but Man Utd need a centre-forward in the next 12 months. Kane coming in would be the differentiator."

The bigger picture

Having delivered a freewheeling 5-1 rout of Leeds United in their opening game to set pulses pounding, United lacked the cutting edge in their second outing to secure back-to-back wins.

Article continues below

A 1-1 draw with Southampton extended their unbeaten league streak on the road, but further underlined the issues facing Solskjaer as he looks to pick up the first trophy of his tenure.

United will next face Wolves, in their final game before the September international break, as they look to head into a short hiatus on a high note.

Further reading