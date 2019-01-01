Man Utd to remain without Pogba for ‘a little while’ but hope to have him back before 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the World Cup winner is making progress in his recovery from injury, but remains some way off a return to competitive action

are set to be without Paul Pogba for “a little while” longer, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to see him again in 2019, while Scott McTominay is also facing up to a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

The Red Devils have had a World Cup-winning midfielder unavailable to them since September 30 as a foot problem continues to keep Pogba out of action, although the international is “improving”.

It remains to be seen when the 26-year-old will come back into contention, with Solskjaer still unable to put a timescale on his recovery.

The Red Devils boss told reporters ahead of a Premier League meeting with on Sunday: “Pogba is improving.

“Obviously he has been out and when you are in a cast for that long you do your muscle, so gradually you have to step it up.

“He has not started on his football work yet so it will still be a little while before we see him.

"He had another test and scan just at the start of the international break and it’s not healed yet.

"He’s gradually now stepping up walking on the treadmill, biking, it’ll still be a few weeks. We hope to see him in 2019."

international McTominay has impressed in the United engine room during Pogba’s enforced absence.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has collected back-to-back Player of the Month awards at Old Trafford, but he is also stuck on the treatment table after damaging his ankle in a 3-1 win over .

Solskjaer added of a player who may not be seen again until a derby date at the Etihad Stadium on December 7: “Scott will be out for a little while still.

“He has not been training with us, he is still recovering and hopefully we can see him, maybe, around the time of or City.

“He heals quickly, Scotty, but he is not going to be ready for Sheffield United or Astana, definitely.”

While Pogba and McTominay remain out of contention, Solskjaer has seen his ranks bolstered by the return to fitness of others.

Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic are back in training, having sat out long periods of the season, while Axel Tuanzebe is also pushing for a recall.

Solskjaer will not be rushing his walking wounded into his starting XI, but is pleased to have more options at his disposal.

He added: “Of course it is always helpful when players are coming back and we have numbers in training.

“We shouldn’t expect too much of them because they have been out for a long, long time.

“Axel, the last game he played was Newcastle. Nemanja was injured in the international break that week. Shawy, or Luke, has been out for three months now, more or less.

“At least they are training, training hard, so if we can give them some game time then that will be good.”