Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Boxing Day

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing for his first game back at Old Trafford as Manchester United manager having won his first game in charge of the club. On Saturday, United scored five goals in a Premier League game for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's final game in charge in 2013. Shorn of ex-manager Jose Mourinho, United were far too powerful for Cardiff City, who succumbed to goals from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Huddersfield provide the second of four extremely winnable league games in a row for United. As well as Cardiff and the Terriers, United will play Bournemouth on December 30 and Newcastle on January 2. Solskjaer therefore has a strong chance of taking 12 points from 12 and re-aligning United's season, which was becoming listless under the Special One.

Man Utd Injuries

United will be without their highest wage earner Alexis Sanchez, who former manager Mourinho ruled out until the new year with a hamstring problem.

Chris Smalling was a late withdrawal for the loss against Liverpool at Anfield and is not expected to return to the starting line-up.

Fellow centre-back Marcos Rojo has only started one game all season and has been absent from the last two matches due to injury.

Scott McTominay meanwhile has missed the last couple of games due to a knock.

Romelu Lukaku has been absent due to a personal issue and is not expected to be back in time for the game against Huddersfield.

Man Utd Suspensions

Man Utd Starting Line-Up

Neither side is missing any player due to suspension. Midfielder Nemanja Matic is one caution away from a domestic ban having picked up four yellow cards to this point.

The handbrake was off during the Cardiff game with United playing fluently and with pace.

Against a relegation candidate at home, Solskjaer will be expected to take the game to the opposition and deliver better performances than Mourinho produced during the end of his reign.

The temptation to persist with the same XI, fitness permitting, will be strong.

Therefore he could well persist with the front three he picked in Cardiff, having seen all three score, and Paul Pogba will keep his place in the team with Mourinho now banished.

Depending on fitness, United could opt to shuffle the pack at the back too.

Huddersfield Team News

Aaron Mooy heads Huddersfield's list of injured players. He tore a knee ligament in early December against Arsenal and is at the centre of a club versus country row with Australia over his potential to play in January's Asian Cup.

Captain and midfield tempo-setter Jonathan Hogg missed the 3-1 home defeat to Southampton on Saturday with a knee injury of his own but manager David Wagner hopes to have him available at Old Trafford.

Likewise Rajiv Van La Parra could come back into contention.

Danny Williams, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Tommy Smith are all listed injured while Ramadan Sobhi also missed out against the Saints for a Huddersfield side now on track for relegation.

TV Channel & Kick-off time

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 15:00pm GMT (09:00am ET) on Wednesday, December 26. No live coverage is available in the UK. In the US, the game will be shown on NBC Sports Gold.

