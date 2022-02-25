Man Utd star Rashford not happy with his performances, admits Rangnick

Marcus Rashford is unhappy with his current performances for Manchester United, admits Ralf Rangnick, but the Red Devils boss feels that the England international still can perform to the best of his ability.

The forward remains mired in a barren run in front of goal after several lacklustre performances, though he appears to have enjoyed a slight uptick in recent weeks after a dismal start to the new year.

Ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Watford this weekend however, Rangnick acknowledged that the performances have been under the player's own standard, while shutting down any suggestions he is still carrying his early-season injury.

What has been said?

"He is definitely not injured," the German told his pre-match press conference. "He definitely has no issues with his shoulder anymore.

"We have spoken a lot about Marcus a lot in the last couple of weeks and I have personally spoken a lot with him. There is nothing else to add on that. It’s with him like with all the other players, when it counts and they are on the pitch - and he started against Atletico Madrid - they just have to perform.

"I am pretty sure he is not happy with his performance right now but it doesn’t help if we discuss that every week and talk about our thoughts about what it might be."

Coach draws Sancho comparison

Rangnick stressed that he still expects Rashford to bounce back to find a richer vein of form before the end of the campaign, pointing to the experience of England team-mate Jadon Sancho, who has overcome a slow start to life at Old Trafford with a fine run of games.

"We had a very similar situation as I can remember with Jadon six or seven weeks ago," he added. "He is the best example of what can happen.

"Again it’s the player himself who has to perform and get the best out of his own performance and this is the same with Marcus."

The bigger picture

Rashford will look to find the net this weekend if he features against Watford, with United looking to further strengthen their hand in the race for the top four.

A late escape thanks to Anthony Elanga's finish ensured a draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, but the Red Devils remain under pressure to perform both at home and abroad.

