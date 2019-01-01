'Man Utd should swap Alexis for Bale' - Red Devils told to explore Real Madrid trade

After seeing the former Arsenal forward flop at Old Trafford, Ray Parlour believes a deal could be done with the La Liga giants that suits all parties

have been told to explore the possibility of swapping Alexis Sanchez for Gareth Bale, with the winger already being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The international has seen his future called into question during another season of form and fitness struggles in .

Old Trafford has been mooted as a possible landing spot, with transfer talk intensifying on the back of Zinedine Zidane’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu dugout.

While Bale is sparking plenty of gossip, the same can also be said for Sanchez.

The Chilean is considered to have flopped badly at United, but has previously impressed at and in with .

Former Gunners star Ray Parlour is surprised to see the 30-year-old faring so badly with the Red Devils and believes a trade agreement involving Madrid could be the best option for all concerned.

He told talkSPORT of Sanchez: “He was brilliant at Arsenal. I do like him. He was one of those players who you would pay to watch.

“Sanchez was in such great form at Arsenal. I know a lot of Manchester United fans and I said to them, ‘You got an absolute bargain there – £20 million for a player of his calibre – he’s going to make your team much better’.

“But it just hasn’t happened for him. I’d go to Real Madrid and I’d swap him for Gareth Bale. They’ll be on the same sort of wages.”

Sanchez has been at Old Trafford since January 2018.

Since arriving from Arsenal, he has managed just five goals in 41 appearances.

He has previously starred in Spain, though, during a three-year spell at Barcelona between 2011 and 2014.

It could be that a return to Spain appeals, with Bale heading in the opposite direction.

The Welshman has spent the last six years in Madrid, landing four crowns and scoring over 100 goals, but has faced ever-mounting criticism over recent seasons.

His agent has sought to quash the exit speculation surrounding his client on a regular basis, but it appears set to rumble on through to the summer window.