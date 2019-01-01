'Man Utd players love Solskjaer' - McTominay unfazed by sack talk at Old Trafford

The Red Devils midfielder claims that the man calling the shots at the Theatre of Dreams retains the full support of those working under him

The squad “love” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Scott McTominay, with nobody inside Old Trafford paying any attention to speculation suggesting that another managerial change could in the offing.

Solskjaer has already sought to fend off those rumours, with the Norwegian claiming to have been given no indication that his position is under threat.

The availability of former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has, however, led some to suggest that United’s patience will not last long if tested.

McTominay is not expecting any movement, with the Red Devils having shown once again during a 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Spurs that their manager retains the full support of those at his disposal.

The international told MUTV of the unwelcome exit talk: "I don't read too much into what gets said online, or in the press, or different things like that.

"Obviously it's our duty as players to go out there and do our best for him and hopefully we can [perform well] because we love him. We love him as a group as well.

"So, hopefully we can start putting in performances. Some of the points we've missed out on this year have not represented the level of performance as well, so hopefully we can keep pushing forward now."

McTominay’s admiration for Solskjaer has been reciprocated, with the United boss having said of a home-grown talent after seeing him slot straight back in after injury against Spurs: “He’s so professional, he’s not tainted by any superstardom or fame, he just wants to become the best footballer he can be. They're the people I want in this club.

“He would have suited the squad when I played. He’d fit right in that squad because he’s come through the Academy. He’s one of ours and he knows what Man United needs.”

McTominay had been forced to sit out the best part of a month with an ankle complaint, missing draws with and , but is delighted to once more be aiding the Reds Devils’ bid to establish momentum and consistency.

He added: "That was disappointing, to watch two or three games from the sidelines. Whenever I am watching, I am just desperate to be on the pitch as well. It was a brilliant atmosphere [against Spurs].

"Some of the skills and tricks and some of our football in the first half, and some in the second half as well, was absolutely scintillating stuff and it was a pleasure to be a part of.

"We take it a game at a time and we look forward to Man City on Saturday, and hopefully we can keep pushing forwards after that as well."