‘Man Utd need creativity, not £85m Koulibaly’ – Red Devils legend doubts defender move will be made

Andy Cole cannot see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer entering the race for a Napoli star having already spent big on Harry Maguire and prioritised other areas

are unlikely to join the race for £85 million ($111m) centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, claims Andy Cole, with the Red Devils needing to prioritise creativity over another big-money defender.

Transfer records were broken at Old Trafford in the summer of 2019 when wrapping up an £80m ($104m) deal for Harry Maguire.

The international has been a success in new surroundings, with the captain’s armband passed in his direction following the departure of Ashley Young to .

It has been suggested that United may be tempted to make a move for Koulibaly if an exit door is opened in Serie A.

Cole, though, believes that, with the Red Devils still pursuing a deal for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, there are other areas in greater need of addressing.

With that in mind, the 1999 Treble winner cannot see former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asking his board for more defensive funds.

“I would be surprised if Manchester United spend that on another centre-half - £85million,”Cole told The United Stand.

“Everyone knows we need creativity. Another centre-forward and creativity in the wide areas.

“I would be surprised £85m or £90m on another centre-half when you’ve spent £80m on one centre half but nothing says he’s going to be better than what you’ve already got.

“All I want for Manchester United is to finish in the top four.

“Then we can really go for it and bring in some real, real quality players.”

United remain in the hunt for a top-four finish this season, but continue to struggle for consistency.

Solskjaer’s side sit fifth in the table at present, with a gap to be bridged to in fourth.

They will get the chance to close that on Sunday, but face the toughest of tests in their next outing against title-chasing .

The Red Devils can take heart from the fact that they remain the only side to take points off Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, while their record against fellow members of the ‘big six’ remains impressive.

They will, however, make the short trip to Anfield aware that their arch-rivals have not come unstuck in the English top-flight for over 12 months.

Additions to the fold will aid United’s cause over the remainder of the campaign once they leave Merseyside, with it yet to be determined if other targets will be identified amid the ongoing efforts to get Fernandes on board.