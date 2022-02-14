Man Utd-linked Rice like Gerrard and worth £160m, says ex-West Ham striker Sheringham

Declan Rice has been likened to Steven Gerrard and given a price tag of £160 million ($181m) by former West Ham striker Teddy Sheringham.

Rice, reportedly a target of Manchester United and other Premier League clubs, has emerged as a leader of the Hammers' midfield in recent seasons, helping them contend for a top-four place.

And now he's been described as a near-untouchable West Ham player who would take an astronomical fee to pry from the London Stadium.

What has been said?

“I have to liken him to Steven Gerrard," Sheringham said to Genting Casino. "Not many players can eat up the ground like Declan - Gerrard used to do exactly the same, he used to overpower people in midfield.

“Add that to his passing ability, his understanding of the game, his knowledge of the game, he’s obviously getting led by Mark Noble. His desire, you can see how he loves the game and wants to get better.

“For me, he’s up there with the top players in the world in midfield at the moment, there’s no denying that. I think [head coach David] Moyes said something about him being a £100 million player, didn’t he?

“I’d hold on to him and say, ‘I want more than that, this player’s unbelievable, he’s better than that. If you really want this guy you’re going to have to break the bank and show me you think of him as much as I do, because I’m not letting him go for £100 million.’

“When the best centre forward in the world was up for sale in the summer, Tottenham wanted £200 million for him, the other clubs didn’t have that valuation. I’m going up to 150, 160 for Declan Rice."

The bigger picture

Rice was already being called a £100m ($135m) player by some people before last summer's Euros, when he played a major role for England.

Since then, he's started 24 Premier League matches in 2021-22 with a goal and four assists to his name.

