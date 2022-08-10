Man Utd-linked Gakpo responds to transfer talk after PSV's Champions League win over Monaco

The Dutch winger has been tipped to complete a switch to Old Trafford before the summer window closes

Manchester United-linked winger Cody Gakpo has responded to talk of a potential transfer away from PSV Eindhoven. The 23-year-old was an integral part of the PSV squad last season as he scored 12 goals and made 13 assists in 27 league appearances.

Gapko's performances have propelled him to the limelight and he is now attracting attention from some of the top clubs across Europe, including United, who are reportedly in the market for reinforcements in attack.

What did Gakpo say about his links to Manchester United?

However, Gakpo wants to play in the Champions League, a competition that United failed to qualify for in 2021-22.

PSV took a big step towards the group stage after beating Monaco 3-2 in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Tuesday, and the Dutchman addressed speculation over his future after the game.

"We must first focus on and try to make it to the Champions League," Gakpo told ESPN.

"Then it is more likely that I will stay. I don't think I have said anywhere that I am leaving, so there is definitely a chance that I will stay.

"I'm open for a cup of coffee with the management - or coffee for them and water for me. We'll see how it goes."

Who else are Manchester United being linked to?

Erik ten Hag is desperate to add more firepower upfront as uncertainty remains around Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford.

Ajax winger Antony has been a potential target for United all summer but a hefty £80 million ($97m) valuation has been a major stumbling block.

United are playing the waiting game with regards to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, meanwhile, as the Dutch midfielder is yet to sort out his future amid a reported wage dispute with the Catalan club.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is also in line for a switch to Old Trafford after the two clubs reached an agreement over a final transfer fee earlier this week.