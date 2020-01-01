Man Utd legend & Wales coach Giggs denies allegations of assault after police arrest

The former Red Devils winger has been released from police custody on bail after being arrested at the weekend

legend and head coach Ryan Giggs has denied allegations of assault after being arrested by police.

Giggs was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault before being taken to Pendleton police station in Greater Manchester, after police were called following reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley, Salford on Sunday night.

Police have confirmed that the 46-year-old was released on bail on Monday pending further inquiries.

A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Police issued the following statement: “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance.

"A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

A representative for Giggs stated that the former winger has denied all allegations against him, and is cooperating fully with the ongoing inquiries being made by police.

"Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him," read the statement. "He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations."

Giggs was due to announce his latest Wales squad at the start of the week, with a double-header against the and Finland set to follow his side's clash with the U.S. national team over the international break.

The Football Association of Wales has confirmed that the squad announcement, which was scheduled for Tuesday, will no longer take place and has been postponed.

The former United winger succeeded Chris Coleman as Wales' permanent manager in 2018, and has since overseen a successful European Championship qualifying campaign.

Wales have been drawn against , and in Group A for next year's tournament, which had to be pushed back to 2021 following the coronavirus outbreak.

Giggs also enjoyed a stellar career as a player, winning 64 caps for his country, and at club level he was a part of the United side that dominated English football under Sir Alex Ferguson between 1992 and 2013.

He got his hands on 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups during his time at Old Trafford, scoring 161 goals in a club-record 928 appearances.