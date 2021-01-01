‘Man Utd will leave January window alone’ – Ferdinand doubts Solskjaer will do any deals after Diallo move

will “leave this window alone”, says Rio Ferdinand, with the former Red Devils defender not convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be doing anymore business in January after wrapping up a £37 million ($48m) deal for Amad Diallo.

The Red Devils have pushed through a transfer that was put in place back in the summer of 2020.

An exciting teenage forward has joined their ranks from , with Diallo in the process of settling into new surroundings.

He remains one for the future, and there have been suggestions that United – who have forced their way back into the Premier League title picture this season – could do with reinforcements for the present.

Additions in defensive and attacking thirds have been mooted, with talk of interest in the likes of winger Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos refusing to go away.

Ferdinand, though, cannot see United spending in a mid-season market that is notoriously difficult to navigate.

With the Red Devils exceeding expectations in 2020-21 while working with a settled squad, and with there plenty of quality already on their books, he believes Solskjaer will opt to stick rather than twist.

The legendary ex-United centre-half has told Stretford Paddock: “I don't think he'll bring anyone in.

“He is hoping that Diallo from Atalanta will come in and set the world alight in training - so he gives him some food for thought.

“Listen, it is alright saying we want someone but who is selling in this market right now? I don't see many teams who are willing to sell players right now unless you're going to break the bank and pay monstrous fees. I don't think Man United want to be doing that right now.

“I think Man United will leave this window alone. I'd be very surprised if they go in again.”

Solskjaer’s side continue to sit at the top of the Premier League table after playing out a goalless draw with defending champions in their latest outing.

That standing can be cemented on Wednesday when they take in a trip to , with a 16-match unbeaten run away from home set to be put on the line at Craven Cottage.