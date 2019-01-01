Man Utd have to let sulking Pogba & ‘massive mistake’ Alexis go, says former Red Devils star

Paul Parker believes that two supposedly world-class talents are providing distractions at Old Trafford that the club no longer needs

have to part with Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, says Paul Parker, with the former considered to be “sulking” while the latter has been a “massive mistake”.

Transfer talk surrounding two prominent figures at Old Trafford is nothing new.

Speculation regarding a possible switch to Real Madrid for Pogba refuses to go away, while a return to for the World Cup winner has also been mooted.

United have offered no indication that they are willing to part with a player who has opened the exit door this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggesting that the Frenchman is a captaincy candidate.

Parker, though, believes that the 26-year-old has made it clear that he is no longer fully committed to the cause and needs to be moved out before he becomes an even bigger distraction.

The former United defender told Eurosport: “You have to let Pogba and Sanchez go.

“Pogba’s a definite one. He wants to go – that’s been stated, but the only thing he’s not done is go on strike. You don’t know whether it’s struck him to do that.

“When people are watching him week-in-week-out they see what I see. You see him sulking.”

While Pogba has faced plenty of criticism throughout his second spell with the Red Devils, he has contributed significantly more than Sanchez has managed.

The Chilean forward has mustered just five goals in 45 appearances since completing a high-profile switch from in the winter transfer window of 2018.

Parker added on the misfiring 30-year-old: “Sanchez was another massive mistake.

“It was a ridiculous signing and it was always going to go wrong. He wasn’t needed.

“But how do you get rid of somebody when they’re carrying so much money in their wage packet? You’d have to supplement them. You might have to give him over 50% of his wages. It’s madness.

“Whatever club he goes to next, they’re going to have the same issues as well.”

Pogba is currently with United as they step up their pre-season preparations in , while Sanchez picked up another untimely injury while on international duty at the 2019 Copa America.