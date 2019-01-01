Man Utd finally end 232-day winless away run with Partizan victory

The Red Devils had endured 11 games without success away from home, their worst run since Dave Sexton's tenure in 1979

were left grateful to Anthony Martial on Thursday as the striker's solitary effort ended one of the worst runs away from home in the club's history.

Martial was on target just before half time from the penalty spot to put United 1-0 up away to Partizan Belgrade in the .

There was no further activity on the scoresheet, meaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men took all three points in Thursday's Group L match, maintaining their unbeaten start to the competition in 2019-20.

But perhaps most importantly for the Norwegian, it finally put an end to a drought which has dogged his charges throughout the current year.

Not since March 6 had United managed to win a competitive game away from home, when they took down in a famous last-16 comeback victory.

Since then it has been nothing but misery for the Reds on the road, with 232 days passing between that triumph and Thursday's narrow win.

That winless run, spanning four draws and seven defeats, was their worst since 1989, when they also went 11 games without joy away from home.

Memories of those March celebrations in the Parc des Princes must feel like a distant memory for Solskjaer, who had yet to be named as the definitive successor to Jose Mourinho.

Downing PSG as well as United's upturn in form following the Norwegian's arrival finally saw him appointed permanently, only to see results change for the worse when the ink on his contract was barely dry.

A nightmare run of results led to elimination from the Champions League at the hands of and also ensured United finished outside of the top four in the Premier League, relegating them to Europe's second-tier club competition for 2019-20.

And while they may lead Group L, United have managed just 10 points from a possible 27 so far in the English top flight, leaving them a lowly 14th and already trailing fourth-placed by seven.

Having ended 's perfect start to the Premier League in their last domestic outing, the Reds will now try to build on this improvement away from home when they visit lowly Norwich on Sunday.