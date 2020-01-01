'Man Utd fans shouldn't stand for continued failings' - Neville blasts Woodward attacks but understands anger

The former Red Devils defender says he sees why supporters are frustrated, but insists they must handle it in a different way

Gary Neville says recent attacks on Ed Woodward's home were taken too far while acknowledging that fans have every right to be displeased with the club's direction.

United executive vice-chairman Woodward's home was attacked by fans armed with flares on Tuesday night as the latest sign of frustration surrounding the club.

Objects were tossed over the gate of Woodward's property with graffiti also reportedly sprayed on the fence surrounding his home.

United were quick to condemn those responsible, and Neville echoed that sentiment while admitting that he understands the reason behind the fans' frustration.

"Unfortunate images, obviously people's families shouldn't be attacked through sport or through football. Ed Woodward doesn't deserve that and neither does his family," Neville said on Sky Sports .

"What I will say is that there are two separate issues here. The fans are absolutely disgusted with how the football side of the club has been run the last two or three years.

"There still isn't a technical director or football director. How it's taking so long, I don't know. The club, to be fair, should be moving that forward.

"They still don't look slick in the transfer market. The team are obviously struggling. Essentially, the fans are not happy and it's simmering and it will boil soon.

"The reality is that the first issue is something that can't be condoned but the second issue is that it's going to get worse because the fans are starting to bring it into the stadium, into social media. They're taking it above the line and into people's house, which is not something that should be acceptable and should never happen.

"However there is a massive fanbase at Manchester United that is frustrated and is not going to accept what is happening at the club."

Neville says that the reason for that frustration stems from the lack of urgency from club leadership.

The club does not have a director of football, leaving Woodward in charge of overseeing signings, and Neville says that the absence of someone in that role is holding the club back.

"With the ownership and with the executives, the reality is that they're not seeing any movement or any drastic action," he said.

"The same people that have been running the football club are still running the football club, and Manchester United, I was saying two or three years ago, needed best-in-class football operators and they haven't got them.

"They're getting played all over Europe by better operators, by smarter people, and that is just unacceptable. That's not something Manchester United fans should accept.

"However, they are displaying their displeasure in a way that is over the top and should never happen. This is sport. It is football and people are passionate, but there's no way that anybody's family or home deserves to be brought into it."

There was good news on Wednesday, though, as Manchester United confirmed a deal is in place for C.P. midfielder Bruno Fernandes.