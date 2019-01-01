Man Utd facing potential Champions League fixture reverse due to standing below City

Two arch-rivals are waiting to discover who they will face in the quarter-finals, but know that they cannot both play at home in the same week

Manchester United could see a Premier League standing below force them into reversing the order of their fixtures in the quarter-finals.

Two arch-rivals are currently waiting to discover who they will be paired with in the last eight of Europe’s elite club competition.

It could be that they are drawn against each other and a two-legged derby contest in the latter stages of a European tournament would certainly generate plenty of excitement.

If they are kept apart, though, then there are scheduling issues to take into account.

United and City cannot, due to policing demands, play at home on the same night or on back-to-back evenings.

With that in mind, contingency plans have been put in place by UEFA.

Were the Red Devils and their neighbours to be placed in the same side of the draw, then City would – having taken the Premier League title when finishing above United last season – get preferential treatment and be granted the right to stick with their original schedule.

Those at Old Trafford would be forced to flip the order of their quarter-final encounters.

An explanatory statement released by UEFA read: “Following a decision made by the relevant local authorities, Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC cannot play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights.

“Should both clubs be drawn within the same sequence (home or away), the team having finished lower in the domestic league the previous season – in this case Manchester United FC - will be reversed in accordance with the UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles.

“The match schedule for the quarter-finals (including a potential reversal involving Manchester United FC) will be communicated to all parties at approximately 12:45 CET on Friday 15 March.

“In accordance with paragraph 21.01(b) of the UEFA Champions League regulations, the UEFA administration will determine which matches will be played on Tuesday, which matches on Wednesday.

“The calendar for the semi-finals (including a potential reversal involving Manchester United FC, for the same reasons, if both clubs from Manchester are still remaining in the competition) will be communicated to all parties on 18 April 2019, following the return legs of the quarter-finals.”

While there remains the potential for a continental derby between Manchester’s heavyweight neighbours, there is also the chance that all-Premier League ties could be pulled out of the hat.

United and City may end up avoiding each other, but familiar foes in the form of Liverpool and Tottenham could still lie in wait.

Outside of the English contingent, , , and make up the rest of the quarter-final line-up.