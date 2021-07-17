'Man Utd don't worry, he will arrive even better' - Bruno Fernandes trains with 'first love' Boavista

The Portuguese playmaker is back in his homeland after competing in Euro 2020 and is looking to keep himself sharp in pre-season

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is stepping up his pre-season training at "first love" Boavista, with the Portuguese side vowing to return the classy playmaker to Old Trafford "even better" than he was before.

The 26-year-old midfielder is supposed to be taking in a summer break on the back of his efforts with Portugal at Euro 2020, but he is already itching to resume competitive action.

Fernandes is working with a side he spent eight years with as a youngster and is being tipped to head back to England in peak condition for 2021-22.

What has been said?

Boavista have posted a video of Fernandes at their training centre on social media, alongside the message: "Bruno Fernandes + Boavista FC - There is no love like the first.

"Man Utd don't worry, he will arrive even better!"

Não há amor como o primeiro 🖤🤍@B_Fernandes8 treinou no Bessa e fez questão de deixar uma mensagem aos boavisteiros! 🙌@ManUtd don't worry, he will arrive even better! 😃👊#BoavistaFC #BrunoFernandes #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/G1J1LJtIFk — Boavista FC (@boavistaoficial) July 17, 2021

Fernandes' record at Man Utd

Fernandes, who was raised not far from Porto, never made a senior appearance for Boavista as his big break came at Novara.

From there he has gone on to represent Sampdoria, Sporting and United.

A talismanic standing has been taken on at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finding considerable value in a deal done during the winter transfer window of 2020.

Fernandes has taken in 80 appearances for United across one-and-a-half seasons.

Through those outings, he has hit 40 goals - with 28 of those, along with 18 assists, coming during the 2020-21 campaign.

More of the same will be expected from him heading forward, potentially alongside Paul Pogba, and Solskjaer is working on getting even more creativity into his ranks.

United have a £73 million ($101m) deal with Borussia Dortmund in place for Jadon Sancho, with a few loose ends being tied up before that transfer is completed.

The Red Devils, with Fernandes back in their ranks, are due to open their 2021-22 Premier League campaign at home to old adversaries Leeds on August 14.

