Man Utd disappointed and deflated after Liverpool loss - Young

The Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat at Anfield in their latest Premier League outing, with that result doing little to lift the mood at Old Trafford

Ashley Young concedes that Manchester United have been left feeling disappointed and deflated after suffering a 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils headed to Anfield on Sunday seeking a spark to ignite a frustrating 2018-19 campaign.

Jose Mourinho’s side were, however, to hit a new low as they offered little attacking threat during a game which saw Liverpool edge out their old adversaries for the first time in eight meetings.

United never really got going on Merseyside, as they found themselves on the backfoot for long periods, and are now 11 points adrift of the top four and in serious danger of missing out on a Champions League spot.

Young admits the mood around the Red Devils camp is not great, telling MUTV on the back of another humbling reversal: “It's disappointing. I don't think there's much more we can say.

“Obviously there's two deflections but at times when we got back into the game at 1-1, I think we could have gone on to win the game.

“But it wasn't meant to be and, like I say, it's disappointing.”

United fell behind at Anfield to a Sadio Mane strike, before Jesse Lingard was gifted a leveller by Alisson.

They hung on until 17 minutes from time when Xherdan Shaqiri grabbed the first of a dramatic brace, with both of his efforts flicking in off United defenders.

“It is always disappointing to obviously concede,” added Young.

“I think we were containing them. There was a lot of pressure obviously in the second half, which we knew [would come].

“I didn't think they were going to score, then obviously the two deflected goals, you know, it deflates us and obviously they go on to win the game.

“Like I say, it's definitely a disappointment.”

Article continues below

Young feels United had fared okay until a late rally from the hosts, saying: “Yeah, especially in the first half.

“Obviously after their goal we got ourselves back into the game and I think for large parts we had time and space on the ball to play.

“I think at times we done that, I think we could have done that even more. But, like I say, we've come off the pitch, we've lost the game, so we're disappointed.”