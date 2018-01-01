Man Utd can save season with Christmas consistency, says Rashford

Jose Mourinho's team have performed well below expectations this season, but the striker thinks they can turn it around over the busy festive period

Marcus Rashford reminded his Manchester United team-mates of the importance of their form over the hectic Christmas period, convinced they could turn their season around in the coming weeks.

United face a trip to unbeaten bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday, sitting 16 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's men having endured a hugely underwhelming first half to the season.

But with five Premier League matches in just over two weeks, United have ample opportunities to at least start chipping away at the leads of the teams above them, particularly with three of the matches being against clubs in the bottom half.

The importance of the next couple of weeks certainly is not lost on Rashford, who has caught the eye in recent outings.

"We have to try to keep up the intensity that we've shown in the last couple of [Premier League] games and keep improving," Rashford told MUTV.

"It's always a good feeling to see the ball hit the back of the net but, in the last [Premier League] game [against Fulham], I was happy anyway. I was happy with the performance in the first half.

"I think, at the beginning of the second half, it dropped a little bit, which is natural when we've had a run of tough games, but we managed to lift it again which was important for us.

"I just want to see the team improving, and for us to improve ourselves as individuals, so we can become more consistent.

"That's what we've been lacking and that's why we're not higher up in the table. The Christmas period is always busy, so consistency is the main thing.

"The look of the season can change in just this one month, so we need to pick the points up and keep improving."