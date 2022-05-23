Man Utd & Arsenal-linked Kamara joins Aston Villa on free transfer after leaving Marseille

Boubacar Kamara has signed for Aston Villa on a five-year contract after leaving Marseille, with the Premier League club winning the race for a midfielder that had also been strongly linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Kamara attracted interest from the Premier League during an impressive 2021-22 campaign at Marseille, who he helped finish second in Ligue 1 to qualify for the Champions League.

The 22-year-old left Stade Velodrome after their final game of the season against Strasbourg, having decided against extending his contract, and will now continue his development in England with Villa.

Villa confirm Kamara signing

Villa have confirmed Kamara's arrival on a free transfer, with the Frenchman committing to a deal that will keep him on their books until 2027.

Meanwhile, head coach Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight after sealing his first new signing of the summer.

“I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football," Gerrard told the club's media.

"We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that.”

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of @BoubaKamara_4 on a five-year contract! ✅ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 23, 2022

What will Kamara bring to Villa?

Kamara will provide extra competition in the Villa midfield alongside the likes of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn as they seek to push for a European spot in 2022-23.

The former Marseille star thrived in a holding role at Stade Velodrome, appearing in 170 games across all competitions after initially breaking into their senior squad in 2016.

Kamara is also capable of contributing in the final third as he managed to record four goals and six assists for Marseille, and his chances of earning a place in the France national team could be boosted now that he is taking on a new challenge in the Premier League.

