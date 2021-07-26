The centre-back is set to make the move to Old Trafford after the two clubs agreed a fee for the 28-year-old on Monday.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, Goal understands.

It is understood that the two clubs have reached an agreement of £35 million ($48m) plus add ons for the defender and he is expected to complete his transfer after a medical.

Varane will become United’s second major signing of the summer following the arrival of Jadon Sancho, who United reached an agreement to sign earlier in the month for £73m ($100m).

What do we know?

There was progress made in negotiations between the two clubs over the weekend, with agreements reached on personal terms and a final agreement reached on a fee on Monday.

Goal understands the fee is £35m ($48m) plus add-ons but Real Madrid will pay a £1m solidarity payments to Lens, his former club, taking it down to £34m ($47m).

The deal is now subject to a medical, with Varane set to become United's second signing of the summer upon its completion.

Why does Solskjaer want Varane?

The United manager has been targeting a right-sided centre-back to strengthen his back line and said after the pre-season friendly defeat to Queens Park Rangers at the weekend that they need to improve defensively.

Harry Maguire has been a rock at the back since arriving and it is likely Varane will partner the England international.

The 28-year-old only had one year left on his deal at Madrid and made it clear he was not interested in signing a new one as he was keen for a new challenge in Manchester. With that in mind, the Liga side have decided to cash in rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

What next for United?

Solskjaer is keen on signing a right-back, with discussions having taken place with Kieran Trippier, while a central midfielder is also on the shopping list. However, there is an acceptance that while there are funds, they are not unlimited - and it may not be possible to land all potential targets in the current window.

A deal for Sancho was wrapped up relatively early meaning United have five weeks left of the summer window to work on strengthening and finalising the squad for the new campaign.

Paul Pogba’s future is still up in the air, with club and player yet to agree terms over a new contract. Solskjaer said talks are ongoing with Pogba’s representatives but the club risk losing the midfielder on a free transfer next summer if he does not put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

