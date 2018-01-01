Man United's forward line gives them a chance against Liverpool, says Henning Berg

Former Manchester United defender Henning Berg says it’s possible for his old side to get a result against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday because of the strength of their front line.

United go into the game trailing their great rivals by 16 points and struggling to keep in touch with the top four, and the game comes immediately off the back of a limp 2-1 defeat away at Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Norwegian, who won a treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with United in 1999, suggested that, whilst the team might be caused defensive difficulties against second-place Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, they have the potential up front to cause Jurgen Klopp’s side problems.

Speaking to Love Sport Radio , Berg said: “Of course it’s possible for United to win. They beat Juventus away and no one expected that. They were lucky but you’re allowed to be lucky sometimes.

“Having said that, Liverpool will be favourites because United do have problems at the back with injuries but also with those who are playing in terms of the top, top quality that is needed.

“Phil Jones was a bit unlucky the other night and he’s a great talent with great potential. He’s unfortunate that he’s been too much injured over the last couple of years.

“They need improvement, they need to play better as a team defensively. It’s not only about the two or three defenders, it’s about the whole team. If they can produce a good defensive display, I’m sure it’s possible for them to get a result because with [Marcus] Rashford, [Jesse] Lingard and maybe [Romelu] Lukaku, I can see them scoring a goal as well.”

Berg singled out United’s 3-2 win at Anfield against a Liverpool side managed by Gerard Houllier in September 1999 as a fond memory of the North-West derby, a made famous by two own-goals scored by Reds defender Jamie Carragher.

“We had some good games there with United. We used to win when I was playing there. That feels like a long time ago now," added Berg. "I remember Carragher got two own goals in one game and I was a little bit disappointed because I thought one of them was mine. But we won the match so it was good.”