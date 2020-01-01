'Man City will always be grateful to Silva' - Spanish playmaker's Etihad career has been 'extraordinary', says Guardiola

The Blues head coach has talked up the impact the midfielder has had at the club ahead of his final Premier League outing this weekend

will always be grateful to David Silva, says Pep Guardiola, who has described the playmaker's career at Etihad Stadium as "extraordinary".

Silva's ten-year stay in Manchester will reach its conclusion at the end of the current season, with his final Premier League bow coming as Guardiola's side play host to Norwich on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has picked up 14 trophies during his time at City, including four Premier League titles, and he is widely regarded as one of the most talented midfielders to have ever graced the English game.

Silva has contributed 77 goals to the club's cause in 433 appearances in total, along with a staggering 140 assists, and has once again been a fixture in Guardiola's set-up throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

The international decided not to extend his contract beyond 2020 last summer, citing a desire to undertake a new challenge before he hangs up his boots as the main reason for calling time on a hugely successful spell in .

Guardiola says that Silva's place in City's hall of fame has long been assured, given his huge influence in the early stages of a major revolution at the Etihad.

When asked to summarise a veteran performer's impact at City over the past decade, the Spanish head coach told the club's official website: “Extraordinary.

“The number of games, the huge quality in the games he played, the titles he helped win...he’s alongside five or six others who made this Club what it is now.

“And this club will always be grateful.”

After their last Premier League outing this weekend, City will turn their attention back to the , with a last-16 second-leg tie against on the cards in August.

Guardiola's men have one foot in the last eight after beating the Blancos 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu in February, but he says that he will wait until the last minute to decide his line up for the crunch contest.

“It's the last game at home. We want to win and we want to prepare the right way for Real Madrid,” the City manager added.

“We need to see how the players are ready for Madrid.

"I know them quite well but this game against Norwich and the way they train this week, we are going to pay attention to how prepared they are for Madrid.

"Every day will be an exam for me to see who is ready to play the game.

“Against , we were not ready. Against [, we were] a little bit better. But still, we need to improve.”