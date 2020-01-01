Man City star Mendy confirms family member tested negative for coronavirus after period of self-isolation

The France defender has been in isolation since Thursday after a relative was taken to hospital with respiratory problems

's Benjamin Mendy has confirmed members of his family have tested negative for coronavirus.

The full-back was forced into self-isolation on Thursday after a scare involving a family member who was taken to hospital with symptoms of the disease.

A City spokesperson told Goal: “The club is aware that a family member of a senior men’s team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness.

“He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19. Until the results are known, the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution.”

While he is still waiting for test results to return Mendy took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that some of those close to him have received good news.

And he called on potential sufferers to be "responsible" in order to help stop the spread of the illness, which has brought several European leagues including the Premier League to a halt.

"Good morning, everyone. First of all, I would like to thank you for your numerous messages of support following the news about my quarantine," he wrote on the social network, accompanied by a link pointing readers to the World Health Organisation's advice on the subject.

"Today, the results were negative for those around me, but it is important that everyone takes their responsibilities in this delicate period, to protect you but above all to protect the weakest in the face of the epidemic.

"I therefore invite you to follow the instructions given by the WHO in order to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible and to get back to normal. Take care of yourself and your beloved ones."

City had been scheduled to play this weekend, with Premier League fixtures confirmed as going ahead as recently as Thursday.

Following cases such as Mendy's, however, and positive tests for Arsenal manager - and Pep Guardiola's ex-assistant at City - Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, the top flight back-tracked on its earlier resolution and abandoned the weekend's games.

To date all big five European leagues have been halted, while UEFA has also suspended the playing of both the Champions League and Europa League in the wake of the pandemic.