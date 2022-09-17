Man City star Grealish absolutely wiped out by kung-fu kick from Collins as ref issues straight red card

- Collins landed kung-fu kick on Grealish's chest
- Wolves man saw straight red
- Grealish left with battle scars on torso
WHAT HAPPENED? As Grealish and Collins both challenged for a ball the Wolves man leapt in with his boot high, catching the winger in the torso. It was undoubtedly a red card and is definitely going to be a sore one for Grealish in the morning!
It's gone from bad to worse for Wolves...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 17, 2022
Nathan Collins receives a straight red card for a challenge on Jack Grealish 🟥 pic.twitter.com/iPT7poYdkg
A straight red card to Nathan Collins for this foul on Jack Grealish. Wolves are down to 10 men.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #MyPLMorning | #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/e4UdknR2Rx
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish had already scored for Manchester City, finding the net just 55 seconds into the game. Erling Haaland (obviously) added a second to the tally before half-time as City cruise in Wolverhampton.
WHAT NEXT FOR COLLINS? The Wolves man will most likely miss games against West Ham, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest as he is certain to face a three-match suspension following his challenge.