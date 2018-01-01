Man City signing Steffen in as new USMNT coach Berhalter picks his first squad

Gregg Berhalter's first camp as U.S. national team coach sees him call in veteran Michael Bradley and a collection of young prospects to start 2019

Gregg Berhalter's first training camp in charge of the U.S. national team will feature a squad that includes many new faces, and some the new coach is very familiar with.

Recent Manchester City signing Zack Steffen and veteran midfielder Michael Bradley headline the 27-man roster for the USMNT's upcoming January training camp in Chula Vista, California. The squad, made up exclusively of MLS players, will train ahead of friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica.

Steffen, Wil Trapp and Gyasi Zardes are all part of the squad, having all played for Berhalter with the Columbus Crew. Steffen is coming off a big December that saw him complete a $10 million (£8m) transfer to Manchester City that will see him join the Premier League giants in the summer of 2019. He was also named U.S. Soccer male player of the year and MLS goalkeeper of the year.

Bradley is back with the national team for the second time since the team's failed attempt to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The 34-year-old Toronto FC midfielder is far and away the most experienced player on the squad, with nearly 100 more caps than Zardes, the second-most capped player on the team.

Berhalter has called in several new faces, including U.S. Under-20 national team standout Mark McKenzie and his Philadelphia Union teammate Auston Trusty. MLS rookie of the year Corey Baird is also part of the group of 12 uncapped players called in, a group that also includes San Jose fullback Nick Lima and arguably the biggest surprise of the squad, 20-year-old Chicago Fire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.

The USMNT will convene in California on January 6 and train in Chula Vista before shifting to Phoenix, Arizona ahead of a friendly against Panama on January 27. The U.S. team will then travel back to California to take on Costa Rica in San Jose on February 2.

The USMNT squad in full

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew).

Article continues below

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC).

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew).

FORWARDS: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).