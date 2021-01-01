'Man City might slip up' - Man Utd have not given up on Premier League title, says Greenwood

The teenage attacker his holding out hope of a title push after a win over Burnley on Sunday

Mason Greenwood is unwilling to concede the title race as the Manchester United star is still holding out hope that Manchester City could slip up.

Manchester City have amassed an eight-point lead over the second-place Manchester United with both teams having just six games left to play in the Premier League this season.

But, after Sunday's 3-1 win over Burnley, Greenwood says Man Utd will fight on until the very end in their pursuit of a Premier League title.

What did Greenwood have to say?

"You can never be sure - they might slip up. we have to concentrate on our next games," Greenwood told Sky Sports.

"Anything's possible, Hopefully they [Manchester City] drop some points but we just have to keep focused on our games."

Greenwood's goals

Greenwood was the chief catalyst behind Man Utd's win over Burnley, with the teenage attacker scoring twice in the 3-1 win.

With the goals, he moved alongside Wayne Rooney as Man Utd's top teenage goalscorers while keeping the club's slim Premier League title hopes alive.

"I keep focused," he told Sky. "I knew my goals would come and kept my head down and I've taken my opportunities."

He added: "I like to do that, cut inside like that. I did it last season but you have to mix it up so defenders don't catch you out. Happy with both of my goals.

"I'm happy I'm playing a lot, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] trusts me and I do my best on the pitch and try to help my team-mates and it's showing on the pitch."

