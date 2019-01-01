Man City flop Rodwell thrown Premier League lifeline after Roma snub

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that the England international midfielder is being given a chance to prove his worth at Bramall Lane

Jack Rodwell has been thrown a Premier League lifeline by , with the former flop still on the lookout for a new club after being snubbed by .

The 28-year-old, who has three caps to his name, has been a free agent since leaving at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He was given an opportunity to impress by Serie A giants Roma, but failed to land a contract in Italy.

Rodwell, who has struggled to steer clear of injury since leaving in 2012 for a stint at City which delivered only 25 appearances in two years, is now looking to make his mark at Bramall Lane.

Blades boss Chris Wilder, who took a similar gamble on academy graduate Ravel Morrison over the summer, believes there is plenty of ability to be found in a proven Premier League performer.

He told reporters when quizzed on the decision to offer an olive branch to Rodwell: "Jack is in for a few days, but it's not a trial.

"We know about Jack. He's without a club at the moment after a couple of experiences in .

"As you've seen in the past, David McGoldrick came in for a few days as well. Jack is looking at us, and we're looking at Jack.

"He's a very, very talented player who should be playing in the Premier League regularly but, for one reason or another, he isn't.

"He's got a really good attitude and it's basically him looking at us, and us looking at him to see how he is in terms of how healthy he is.

"But he's obviously a talent because of the teams he's played for. He's looking for a home, and it's something that might develop along the way."

City invested £12 million ($16m) in Rodwell when luring him away from Goodison Park.

They found little value in that investment, with a man who left for another forgettable stint at Sunderland in 2014 struggling for form and fitness throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium.

He has not taken in a top-flight outing since May 2017, but has shown in the past that he can compete at that level and should still have time on his side when it comes to proving himself all over again.