'Man City are a mad team!' - Dias not intimidated by Champions League second leg visit to Real Madrid

Manchester City star Ruben Dias insists that he and his "mad" team-mates will have no fears over facing Real Madrid away from home in the deciding match of their Champions League semi-final.

The tie is poised on a knife-edge after City prevailed 4-3 in Tuesday's thrilling opener.

That result leaves Madrid in a competitive position ahead of the second leg in the Santiago Bernabeu, where they previously fought back from behind to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

No fear of the Bernabeu

"We are aware of what team are we facing, the impact they have in the Champions League and the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu," Dias told reporters following Tuesday's victory.

"But we know our goal and what we need to achieve it. We are going to play with our personality and try to win.

"The Bernabeu is a mad place, but Man City are also a mad team. We will be ready for it.

"A semifinal and with the second leg in Madrid, the game was never going to be finished [after the first leg]," he said. "No matter what happened, it would never be finished here in this first leg. We know exactly what is coming and we are ready for it.

"I think with the chances we created, we feel that the result could have been more favorable for us. But at the end of the day, we won.

"It's one final won and we need to win the second one next week in Madrid. The spirit is positive. We could have scored more, we could have conceded fewer goals, but we don't have time to reflect on that."

When is the Champions League decider?

City will travel to the Spanish capital on May 4 for the second leg, by which time they will already know which of Liverpool or Villarreal await in the final.

With the away goals rule scrapped the final aggregate is the only tie-breaker, with extra time and penalties in store should the deciding match finish with the scores tied.

Pep Guardiola's men also face a key clash in the Premier League this weekend, visiting Leeds United on Saturday.

They cannot afford to let up domestically even with the Madrid encounter looming, as Liverpool, who visit Newcastle United in Saturday's early kick-off, sit just a single point behind with five games still to play.

