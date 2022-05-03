Man who allegedly pretended to be PSG player to con hotel jailed for two months

A rather bizarre story has emerged out of France, with a supporter that attended a youth cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Club Athletic Lisieux Pays d'Auge being sentenced to two months in jail for allegedly pretending to be a PSG player.

Ouest-France has reported on a 28-year-old male being put behind bars after trying to pass himself off as a professional sportsman.

That ruling was delivered by the criminal court of Lisieux (Calvados) on April 28, with a baffling episode being brought to a close by the relevant authorities.

Why has the supporter been put in jail?

On December 14, 2021, the man in question attended a Coupe Gambardella match featuring PSG against a home-town side from Lisieux.

Having decided to make that trip, an opportunity was snapped up to spend two nights in a Norman town hall.

The problem was, the imposter did not want to pay and set about piecing together an elaborate scam.

When checking out of the establishment in question, a man that reportedly already has 12 legal convictions to his name informed staff that he was a PSG player and that they should contact his agent in order for the bill to be settled.

Once it became apparent that he had given a fake number and was not who he was making out to be, the hotel immediately filed a complaint for damages of €227.40.

