Mame Diouf and Sam Morsy score in Stoke City’s comeback win against Wigan

The African stars found the back of the net for their respective clubs as the Potters came from behind to clinch a narrow win against the Latics

Sam Morsy and Mame Diouf were on the scoresheet in ’s 2-1 victory against Athletic in Saturday’s English Championship game.

Morsy, who made his 17th league appearance, opened the scoring before the Potters rallied from behind to claim maximum points with Diouf scoring the match-winner.

The 28-year-old Egyptian midfielder put Paul Cook’s men in front in the 39th minute before Danny Batth ignited his side’s comeback with his strike in the 55th minute.

international Diouf then grabbed the match-winning goal in stoppage time to help Nathan Jones’ men secure their fourth win of the season, although they remain in the Championship bottom three.

international Oghenekaro Etebo was not listed for the encounter as he continues to recover from injury.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles utility player Semi Ajayi made his 17th league appearance for West Bromwich Albion in their 2-1 win against at the Hawthorns.

The 26-year-old was deployed in a midfield role following the return of Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazy from injury.

Ajayi made one tackle and won six aerial contests to help his side secure three points in front of their home fans.

The victory ensured the Baggies remain at the top of the Championship table with 36 points from 17 games.

Article continues below

The former United man will be expected to feature when take on in their next league game on November 27.