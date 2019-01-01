BREAKING NEWS: Mali win helps desperate Bafana Bafana reach Afcon Round of 16

The South Africans are still in the competition thanks to Mali’s victory over the Palancas Negras

Despite winning a single match in Group D of the 2019 (Afcon) finals in , are through to the Round of 16.

After making it as the best third-placed finisher with three points, the South Africans relied on other teams to reach the knockout stage.

In their group stage campaign, coach Stuart Baxter’s men managed to finish third with three points from a single win over Namibia and two defeats to Cote d’Ivoire and and their chances to progress were decided on Tuesday.

Just before the games on Tuesday, the 1996 African champions were placed third on the log for the third-placed finishers and hoped would beat Benin.

However, the Indomitable Lions failed to secure a win as the final Group F encounter ended in a dull draw earlier in the day.

Moreover, Baxter and his men looked at Mali to overcome Angola in the last match of Group E where a victory for the West Africans would mean Bafana remain at their camp in .

A draw for the Angolans would mean an end of their road at the biennial tournament for Bafana as Angola would eliminate South Africa out of the best third-placed finishers log table.

As Mali continued to dominate against Angola, they were rewarded with a fine finish from a superb strike through Amadou Haidara in the 37th minute to hand them a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Upon their return from the tunnel, both sides probed for goals, but the Malians were solid at the back to secure a win, thus ending Angola's hopes.

South Africa will now take on Egypt in the Round of 16 clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.