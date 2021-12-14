Malaysia only have themselves to blame for AFF Suzuki Cup 2021 predicament

It was a bitter pill for the Malaysian camp to swallow following the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Vietnam that puts qualification to the next stage of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup in real jeopardy as Harimau Malaya dropped to third place in Group B after the crushing defeat.

Confidence was sky high after two opening wins had helped garnered a +7 goal difference, but reality soon set in to the disparity between the Tigers and the Golden Dragons as Vietnam stamped their authority with consummate ease throughout the encounter at Bishan Stadium.

It followed a clear and obvious pattern of performance from Malaysia under Tan Cheng Hoe against Park Hang-seo's Vietnam, with the latter easily fending off a lacklustre challenge and capitalising on mistakes generated through intense pressure off the ball.

In many ways, this match could not be differentiated from the previous five matches in which Malaysia had only drawn once and lost the other four, with Tan once again opting to go with the same formation and tactics, while hoping for once it would go differently from how the other encounters had transpired.

When the draw was done, it was clear that Vietnam were the outright favourites in Group B, with anything other than a defeat considered a bonus for Malaysia. But the manner of the defeat would still go to show either very little has been learned from previous meetings, or an overestimation of Malaysia's qualities.

And yet the first real sign of how much trouble Tan and his coaching staff put themselves in was the initial decision to only bring 24 players to Singapore when the competition rules allowed a maximum of 30 players to be brought to the tournament.

With four players consigned to quarantine because of positive Covid-19 tests and injury sustained by Junior Eldstal in the opening group match against Cambodia, it left Tan with very little options to adjust his side from selecting a starting line-up to in-game adjustments.

It's a perplexing choice to only bring 24 when more options could be had, especially during these times where there's real possibility of players being affected by Covid-19 as well as injuries. It truly supports the notion that the national team went into this competition tying one hand behind their backs.

When team captain and experienced centre-back Aidil Zafuan stayed down clutching his hamstring, it meant Dominc Tan was called into action after only 24 minutes and Vietnam took full opportunity to strike while the iron is hot and scored twice before the new Sabah centre-back could settle into the game.

When the midfield struggled to keep possession and offered very little to provide options for the front trio to work on, all Tan could do was bring on R. Kogileswaran at the start of the second half and ask Baddrol Bakhtiar to do even more at the base of the midfield.

To some it would look like Malaysia gained better control with the change, but in reality Vietnam knew they had the game in the bag and were professionally managing the remainder of the match, highlighted by the fact that both goalscorers in Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Cong Phuong were pulled off near the hour mark.

Disaster struck with 20 minutes left on the clock when the other experienced central defender in Shahrul Saad picked up an injury, which forced Rizal Ghazali into a central role with Arif Farhan stepping in at right-back, all of which left Dominic being the only recognisable centre-back on the pitch.

It is true that injuries to key individuals like Nor Azam Azih, Brendan Gan and Syamer Kutty Abba left Tan with very little options when selecting his squad, but instead of just sticking with a preferred set of players, he could have filled the squad with players from the Malaysia Under-22 squad that did so well at the recent AFC Asian Cup U-23 qualifcations.

Even if these players are seen as nothing more than to plug the gaps and pick up valuable experience from being part of the squad in a major senior international assignment like the AFF Championship, it would have been better to have options available rather than putting square pegs in round holes.

All is not lost though and no matter what happens on December 15 between Vietnam and Indonesia, Tan will realise that a win over the Garudas on December 19 will be sufficient to get his team out of the group stage and into the semi-final.

Dion Cools is set to join up with the national team in the coming days and his presence will be very welcome as Tan look to heal his and his team's wounded pride and ensure a much better performance when the crunch tie comes around in a week's time.